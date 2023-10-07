PG2023 Minister receives 15M Upgraded KGVI School from Australia.

Prime Minister and Minister for Pacific Games 2023 Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP has taken delivery of upgraded facilities at King George VI School from the Government and people of Australia.

The total cost of the school upgrade is $15,039,890.42 which include labor and materials, fully funded under the Australian Government support to the 2023 Pacific Games.

“This type of assistance will continue to strengthen the friendship between the people and government of Australia and Solomon Islands,” stated Prime Minister Sogavare.

The Prime Minister said, whilst the primary reason of the upgrade work of the facilities at KGVI Secondary School is to ensure there are adequate rooms to cater for athletes and officials coming to the 2023 Pacific Games, this work will also leave behind a legacy for the school because the renovated facilities will serve our students for years to come.

His Excellency Mr Rod Hilton, High Commissioner of the Government of Australia to Solomon Islands said as Solomon Islands partner of Choice, Australia is pleased to assist towards the success of the 2023 Pacific Games.

The National government with the assistance of the Australian government has upgraded eleven dormitories, thirteen classrooms, two ablution blocks and the installation of 12 X10,000-liter water tanks, each with an electric pump installed at 12 buildings to ensure uninterrupted water-supply during the games.

A total of 339 nationals, from 24 local contractors including 15 carpentry companies, 5 electrical companies and 5 plumbing companies were employed in the KGVI Secondary School upgrade project which commenced last December and completed on 18th September 2023.

The 2023 Pacific Games opening ceremony is scheduled for 19th November 2023.

H.E Rod Hilton hands over key to PM Sogavare ( Minister of PG2023)

PM Sogavare receiving a gift from a KGVI student

Garland girls

OPMC Press