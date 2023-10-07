MOU SIGNED TO PAVE THE WAY FOR TAR SEALING OF AUKI TOWNSHIP

Finally the face of Auki township of Malaita Province will be upgraded with tar sealing of its road to commence before the end of this year.

Thanks to the donor support from the government and people of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the National government.

In sealing the way for the Auki Road Networks Rehabilitation Project, a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) took place today between charge d’ affairs of the People’s Republic of China to Solomon Islands, counsellor , Ding Yonghua and Minister of Infrastructure and Development and Deputy Prime Minister, honorable Manasseh Maelanga.

The signing was witnessed by the Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP and Premier of Malaita Province, honorable Martin Fini.

In his remarks after the signing ceremony, the Minister of Infrastructure Development Hon. Maelanga described the road Project as “…a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between the Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China.”

Honorable Maelanga stated that the MOU that has been signed is more than just an agreement on paper, “it symbolizes the commitment of both nations to working together for the betterment of our people.”

The MID minister added that it is also a reminder that when two nations come together in partnership, we can achieve remarkable things.

Honorable Maelanga acknowledged the officials who have worked behind the scene to make the MOU a reality.

The MID minister expressed that he is confident that with the joint efforts of everyone will see the successful completion of the Auki Road Networks Rehabilitation Project, bringing about positive change and prosperity to this region.

The People’s Republic of China charge d ‘affairs to Solomon Islands, counsellor Ding Yonghua, acknowledged the leadership of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare adding that it took 5 days for the PRC embassy to put together the MOU.

“It shows again, that Hon. Prime Minister and the government are putting development in the first place, and working hard to solve the infrastructure deficit in Solomon Islands,” counsellor Ding stated.

The PRC’s charge d’ affairs further pointed out that this project is the outcome of the recent visit made by Prime Minister to China.

Counsellor Ding added that our cooperation is guided with the idea to build a community of shared future “…a concrete action of the Global Development Initiative, and is based on mutual respect and common development. It will always be vigorous and beneficial to our two peoples.

Counsellor Ding further revealed that with the signing, China is preparing a team to conduct feasibility studies which will pave the way for the next steps.

“During this process, we need precious support from the central and provincial government. China is willing and ready to work closely with our friends to start the construction as soon as possible,” Counsellor Ding stated.

Malaita Province now under the leadership of honorable Martin Fini will enjoy its first major development in the form of the Auki Road Networks Rehabilitation Project, thanks once again to the donor support of the government and people of People’s Republic of China and the national government.

PM Sogavare, counsellor Ding, Cabinet Ministers, Malaita Premier and officials group photo post signing.

PM Sogavare posed with counsellor Ding Yonghua, Malaita Premier and Malaitan MPs who have been relentless in supporting the project

OPMC Press