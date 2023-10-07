World Teachers Day Celebration: Ministry of Education continues to support teachers

The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) will continue to support training of teachers to address teachers’ shortages and qualifications.

This was highlighted by Hon. Lanelle Tanangada – Minister for Education during the World Teachers Day celebration held at the National Museum on Friday 5th October.

She said the ministry acknowledges that addressing the teacher shortage is a complex and challenging and require an inclusive and multifaceted approach.

She said the ministry has plans and strategies development to support alleviate this issue based on projection of approved number of schools, children from different sectors such as ECE, Primary, Secondary and TVET.

Hon. Lanelle said there are several measures and strategies the ministry uses to curb its teacher training needs. The measures include teacher training and development, incentives and compensation, recruitment and retention strategies and alternative certification programs.

The Minister for Education also stated that MEHRD and its donor partners have invested in teacher training programs to improve the quality of education and attract more individuals to the teaching profession.

The ministry is also providing an ongoing professional development opportunity for current teachers to enhance their knowledge and skills.

Hon, Lanelle highlighted that her ministry recognizes and plans to offer competitive salaries and benefits to teachers to excel in their roles.

She further highlighted that under the newly developed Administrative Instruction for teachers, the ministry recognizes and established recruitment processes to attract individuals into the teaching profession.

Adding to that, the ministry continues to support teachers who have graduated with traditional degrees with different disciplines apart from Education but are eyeing teaching as their career of choice.

She said through the support of donor partners, a number of these teachers have graduated with certificates and diploma in teaching.

She also highlighted that the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development is pursing the Education Bill 2023 which is currently debated in Parliament.

She said once the Bill is passed and enacted it will provide for a platform for which effective amendments and policies can be developed to support our teachers throughout the country.

Teachers participating in the World Teachers Day parade.

Teachers during the parade.

Bishop Epalle school teachers during the World Teachers Day parade.

Teachers from Guadalcanal and Honiara Education Authorities listening to speeches.

Selwyn College teachers providing entertainment.

Honiara High School teachers performing their item.

Teachers filled with excitement in celebrating the World Teachers Day.

MEHRD Press