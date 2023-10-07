Police conduct scenario exercise in Honiara as part of preparation for PG23

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) successfully conducted a live scenario exercise in Honiara on 6 October 2023 as part of the preparation for the Pacific Games 2023.

The exercise is part of RSIPF preparedness and response to multiple incidents anticipated during the games. The exercise commenced from 10am this morning and finished around 2pm in the afternoon.

During the exercise, three scenarios have been conducted and those scenarios happen in different locations. The live Exercise in the public domain provided realistic situations of what will be expected during the PG23.

This was the first time RSIPF conducted real time exercises in public domain. Although several issues were raised at the debrief session, it was clear that these views were crucial for RSIPF to adjust some of the current practices to mitigate those issues.

In a scenario at Burns Creek main road, a traffic incident tested the ability of General Duties (GDs), Traffic, Close Personal Protection, Fire and Ambulance to resolve it.

At the Lawson Tama incident, GDs, Central Response Unit, Emergency Response Group (ERG) Police Response Team tested their level of response when encountering tense situations. This is where investigators also merge in to do their investigation.

The maritime incident tested its abilities of facilitating victims’ families and friends in a safe and secure environment at the Pt Cruz wharf.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau said the scenario exercise has given us some lessons learnt but it is anticipated that more improvements will be made in other smaller scaled exercises that will be conducted during the GOC test events this month.

Commissioner Mangau appealed to the public to work together with the police as we get closer to the event. We should be proud of hosting this PG23 and make this game a memorable event for us and other countries in the region.

The scenario exercise started with a briefing and concluded with a debriefing.

police during the excercise

Police Support Unit and Police Response Team move the crowd as part of the scenario exercise

First responder frontline female officer confronted by the rioters during the scenario exercise

Security partners and investigators at the scene during the excercise

Frontline officers confronted by rioters during the scenario exercise at Lawson Tama

GP officers at the scene at Burns Creek

RSIPF Officers listen for instruction during scenario exercise at Burns Creek main road

RSIPF Press