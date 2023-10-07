Submit Release
Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu" (Update Time: 2023-10-07 11:00)

MACAU, October 7 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-07 11:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect
Typhoon Signal No.8 Daytime on 8th Oct Relatively low to medium
"blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 8th Oct Relatively low

Severe Typhoon "Koinu" is moving westward slowly, approaching the coastal area of Guangdong.

According to the present forecast track, "Koinu" will continue to move westward and approach the Pearl River Estuary in the next two days. Under the combined influence of "Koinu" and the northeast monsoon, the local wind is expected to reach wind force level 5 to 6 with gusts today. The rainbands associated with "Koinu" is affecting the Pearl River Estuary. It is expected that there will be more showers later today, and will become more frequent, heavy at times on Sunday(8th) and Monday(9th).

The circulation of “Koinu” is small, and its intensity and track remains uncertain. “Koinu” may enter within 150 kilometers of Macao as a typhoon on Sunday(8th) and its associated zone of gale wind may cover Macao. Therefore, the possibility of issuing higher tropical cyclone signals cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, SMG will closely monitor the development of "Koinu" and assess the possibility of flooding caused by storm surge in low-lying areas between midnight and morning on Monday(9th). The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

