Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash w/ Criminal Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3004564
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Colin Shepley/ Jared Lacoste
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2023 at 0053 hours
STREET: Dorset West Road
TOWN: Dorset
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cross Road
WEATHER: Cloudy and 69 degrees.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Willard Watson IV
AGE: 38
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: (N/A)
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash on Dorset West Road in the Town of Dorset. It was reported that the vehicle involved had struck a telephone pole and the operator was not with the vehicle.
Evidence at the scene indicated that vehicle 1 had left the south side of the roadway and collided with a telephone pole which was severed as a result.
The operator of the vehicle Willard Watson IV was located a short time later at his nearby residence. Willard was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/27/2023 at 0815 hours for negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 at 0815 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Colin Shepley
Vermont State Police Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421