Shaftsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash w/ Criminal Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3004564

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Colin Shepley/ Jared Lacoste

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2023 at 0053 hours

STREET: Dorset West Road

TOWN: Dorset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Cross Road

WEATHER: Cloudy and 69 degrees.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Willard Watson IV

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: (N/A)

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a one car motor vehicle crash on Dorset West Road in the Town of Dorset. It was reported that the vehicle involved had struck a telephone pole and the operator was not with the vehicle.

Evidence at the scene indicated that vehicle 1 had left the south side of the roadway and collided with a telephone pole which was severed as a result.

The operator of the vehicle Willard Watson IV was located a short time later at his nearby residence. Willard was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 11/27/2023 at 0815 hours for negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/27/2023 at 0815 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421