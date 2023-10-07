President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Vermont

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available for the state of Vermont to supplement recovery efforts in the area affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 3-5, 2023.

The President's action makes public assistance federal funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Addison County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William F. Roy has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.