Submit Release
News Search

There were 992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,520 in the last 365 days.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Vermont

WASHINGTON -- FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available for the state of Vermont to supplement recovery efforts in the area affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 3-5, 2023.

The President's action makes public assistance federal funding available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities in Addison County.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

William F. Roy has been named the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments. 

You just read:

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the State of Vermont

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more