Road Closure on County Route 18/2, Badger Run Road, to Begin Tuesday, October 10, 2023

County Route 18/2 (Badger Run Road), will be closed on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, for geotechnical drilling. School buses and emergency vehicles will be accommodated. Alternate Routes: Use County Route 1/2 (Porter Hill Drive) to County Route 1 (Oil Ridge Road) to County Route 18/1 (McCoaches Lane). Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
