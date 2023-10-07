Submit Release
Wood County Route 2/3, Carpenters Run Road, will be Closed, Beginning on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Wood County Route 2/3, Carpenters Run Road, will be closed starting at the intersection of WV 2, Emerson Avenue, and ending at the intersection of WV 31, Deerwalk Highway, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, through Friday, October 13, 2023, for a paving project.
 
Flagging personnel will be utilized to main traffic flow. Road will be open overnight. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.
 
 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

