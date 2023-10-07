Majority of Solomon Islanders use mobile phones for Social Media: 2019 Census report

Social media was the main reason for using mobile phones in Solomon Islands, according to the 2019 Census report.

The 2019 Census reported that 225,945 people or 44.7% of the population 12 years and above owned a mobile phone, while the majority of the population (55.3%) did not own a mobile phone.

In relation to the stated reasons for accessing internet, most people 12 years and older accessed internet mainly for the following specific reasons: social media (66.0% or 58,613 people), communication (62.0% or 55,095 people) and entertainment (51.3% or 45,562 people).

The least reason for accessing internet from a mobile phone was online banking (1.8% or 933 people).

Table 11.3.3: Number and percent of population 12 years+ and reasons for using internet from mobile phone (in good working condition) by province,

Solomon Islands: 2019

Across the provinces, the use of the internet mainly for social media, communications and entertainment was mainly dominated by users in three provinces namely Honiara, Guadalcanal and Western provinces with Honiara being the highest user.

In social media, Honiara population comprised of a significant majority (55.8%), followed by Guadalcanal (16.3%) and Western (13.1%).

Similarly, in communications, Honiara users dominated with 56.5%, followed by Guadalcanal (15.0%) and Western (10.9%) as well as in entertainment where Honiara residents led with the majority of users (54.1%), followed by Guadalcanal (15.8%) and Western (12.4%).

For the full report see link below.

https://solomons.gov.sb/release-of-the-2019-national-population-and-housing-census-national-reports-and-population-projections/

ENDS////

-SINSO Media