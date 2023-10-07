Governor Newsom Sets Statewide Presidential Primary Election 

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation calling a presidential primary election on March 5, 2024.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

A PROCLAMATION

BY THE GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA

I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, pursuant to California law, including without limitation, sections 10720 and 12000 of the Elections Code, do hereby proclaim and order that a Presidential Primary Election will be held throughout this State on Tuesday, the 5th day of March 2024, at which candidates to the following offices will be presented to the voters:

President of the United States;

One United States Senator (Full Term);

One United States Senator (Partial/Unexpired Term);

Representatives to the Congress of the United States from each of the 52 congressional districts of the State;

State Senators from odd-numbered districts of the 40 senatorial districts of the State;

Members of the Assembly from each of the 80 assembly districts of the State; and

All such other state, county, judicial, or other officers as are provided by law to be filled at such election.

I further proclaim and order that at such election there will also be submitted to the voters such proposed constitutional amendments, questions, and propositions as are required to be so submitted by the Constitution and laws of this State.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 6th day of October 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

