Fish and Game and the Idaho State Department of Agriculture actively monitor for fish mortalities during quagga mussel treatment in the Snake River

Idaho Fish and Game and Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) staff are monitoring the Snake River for fish mortalities as a result of the chelated copper treatment for quagga mussels. It was anticipated that there would be significant fish mortality in the six-mile segment of the river once treatment began. 

Staff are collecting biological data on fish collected. At this point, data has been collected on several hundred fish. The most abundant fish sampled have been largescale suckers, common carp, northern pike minnow and yellow perch.

