Event to honour 100 outstanding farmers, 63 typical agricultural cooperatives

VIETNAM, October 6 -

HÀ NỘI — About 100 outstanding farmers and 63 agricultural cooperatives in Việt Nam will be honoured by the Việt Nam Farmers' Association at a ceremony on October 13 in Hà Nội.

The event is part of the "Proud of Vietnamese Farmers” programme, an annual activity to celebrate the 93rd anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Farmers' Association and the 8th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association.

The 100 outstanding farmers are selected from 250 farmers who are nominated by farmers from provinces and cities, along with experts, scientists and journalists. Among the 100 excellent farmers, Ngô Văn Đệ, a farmer in Trà Vinh Province, achieved the highest revenue at VNĐ140 billion (compared to VNĐ70 billion in 2022) through the industrial shrimp farming model.

Within the framework of the "Proud Vietnamese Farmers in 2023" programme, there are two other sideline events, including the 8th National Farmers Forum in 2023 with the theme of the Vietnam Farmers' Association participating in collective economic development in agriculture and the seminar "Digital transformation of banking, finance and opportunities for farmers." — VNS