Governor Abbott Touts Texas’ Spirit Of Innovation At UP.Summit

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today lauded Texas’ spirit of innovation and ways the state continues to cement its position as a global leader in developing cutting-edge technology during a fireside chat at the 2023 UP.Summit at Circle T Ranch in Westlake. The Governor was joined by Perot Group Chairman Ross Perot Jr.

“One reason Texas is the capital of entrepreneurs is that they know we will partner with them to ensure they have what they need to succeed,” said Governor Abbott. “We have predictable regulations; a young, dynamic, and educated workforce that can help entrepreneurs realize their dream; and a regulatory climate that moves at the speed of business, cutting red tape and getting out of the way so businesses can thrive. As new and innovative technologies emerge from Texas, we will do all we can to foster their success. It’s an exciting time to be working on mobility for the Texas of tomorrow, and we hope companies from all over the world come to our great state to develop, test, and manufacture their cutting-edge technologies. The future of America, the future of the world, is Texan.”

Speaking to over 250 national and international industry leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs, Governor Abbott detailed his efforts to bring Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s new Gigafactory to Texas three years ago. The Governor noted that Texas’ predictable regulatory environment and thriving economy was a selling point in Tesla relocating their corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility to our state.

Governor Abbott also celebrated legislation signed into law during the 88th Regular Legislative Session that will attract more businesses and grow their economic footprint in Texas, including House Bill 5 and the Texas CHIPS Act. Additionally, the Governor highlighted how critical partnerships with the Army Futures Command, Bell, Volkswagen, and General Motors are helping Texas remain an international leader in cutting-edge technology.