Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.6.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mary Sandy, of Woodland, has been appointed Supervisor for District 3 of the Yolo County Board of Supervisors. Sandy has served as Executive Director of the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing since 2011. She was Executive Director of the UC Davis School of Education CRESS Center from 2007 to 2011 and Associate Director of Teacher Education and Public School Partnerships in the California State University Chancellor’s Office from 2004 to 2007. She was a Consultant in program evaluation and research; Administrator for Teacher Development Programs and Director of Professional Services with the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing from 1992 to 2003. Sandy was an Associate in Postsecondary Education Studies with the California Postsecondary Education Commission from 1986 to 1991. Sandy earned a Doctor of Education degree in Leadership for Education Equity from the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of California, Davis, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Sonoma State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Sandy is a Democrat.

Nataile Kuffel, of Sacramento, has been appointed Judicial Streamlining Program Manager at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research. Kuffel was an Associate at Rojas Family Law in 2023. She was Land Use Counsel at the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research from 2018 to 2022 and served as a Legislative Analyst there from 2017 to 2018. Kuffel was an Attorney at Adams Broadwell Joseph & Cardozo from 2016 to 2017 and at Thomas Law Group from 2015 to 2016. Kuffel was a Law Clerk for Judge Morrison England at the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California from 2014 to 2015. She was Community Partnership Coordinator at the Sacramento Area Emergency Housing Center from 2006 to 2010. Kuffel earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the New College of Florida. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $129,156. Kuffel is a Democrat.

Daniel Berlant, of Auburn, has been appointed State Fire Marshal with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). Berlant has served as Deputy Director, Community Wildfire Preparedness & Mitigation at CAL FIRE since 2022 and has held several positions there since 2001, including Assistant Deputy Director, Chief of Public Information, Department Information Officer, Communication Specialist, and Defensible Space/Fire Inspector. Berlant earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $203,564. Berlant is registered without party preference.

Anale Burlew, of San Anselmo, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE). Burlew has been Assistant Deputy Director, Fire Protection Operations at CAL FIRE since 2022 and has served in several positions there since 2011, including Deputy Chief, Command and Control, Assistant Chief, Sonoma Lake Napa Unit Central Operations, Battalion Chief, Nevada Yuba Placer Unit and Battalion Chief, Northern Region Headquarters. Burlew earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Service Management from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $219,360. Burlew is a Democrat.

Todd Rausser, of Galt, has been appointed to the Emergency Medical Services Commission. Rausser has been Deputy Chief of the CAL FIRE EMS Program since 2019 and has served in several roles with CAL FIRE since 2000, including Firefighter, Fire Apparatus Engineer, Paramedic, Fire Captain, Paramedic Training Officer and Battalion Chief. He was an Instructor at the California EMS Academy from 1996 to 2001 and a Paramedic at Stockton Ambulance/Cal – Sierra Ambulance from 1996 to 2001. He was an EMT Lab Instructor at the Northern California Training Institute from 1996 to 1999. Rausser volunteered as a Firefighter with the Liberty Rural Fire Protection District from 1987 to 2000. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Rausser is registered without party preference.

Casey Chang, of Pleasanton, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Chang has been a Conservation Technician for the Stanford University Habitat Conservation Program and a STEM Peer Support Specialist with the Mission College STEM Learning Center since 2022. Chang was a member of the Mission Community College District Board of Trustees from 2022 to 2023. She was Vice President of Communication for the California Community Colleges Student Senate from 2022 to 2023 and Director of Media for the Virtual Statewide Student Advocacy Group from 2022 to 2023. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Chang is a Democrat.

Anahi-Marcella Sandoval Araiza, of El Centro, has been appointed to the California Student Aid Commission. Araiza has been a Student Researcher for the Human Rights Center at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and a Honduras Program Intern for the Witness for Peace Solidarity Collective since 2023. Araiza has been a Travel and Events Assistant for Berkeley Event Services and a Student Fellow for the Latinx Research Center since 2022. Araiza was Financial Aid Advocacy Officer for the University of California Student Association and Chair of the Association’s Fund the U.C. Campaign from 2022 to 2023. Araiza was a Food Service Worker for Cal Dining from 2021 to 2022. She is a member of the Associated Students of the University of California, where she serves as Senior Advisor on Financial Aid and Human Rights. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Araiza is a Democrat.

Evashalem “Eva” Robinson, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Student Aid Commission. Robinson has been EDDNext Assistant Project Controller for the Employment Development Department since 2022. She was an Information Technology Manger for the Department of Motor Vehicles from 2019 to 2022. Robinson was an Information Technology Supervisor for the California Department of Justice from 2017 to 2019 and a System Software Specialist for the Department of Health Care Services from 2010 to 2017. Robinson is a member of the Asian Pacific State Employees Association and the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association, where she is President of the Greater Sacramento Chapter. She earned a Master of Science degree in Engineering-Electronics and Control from Sathyabama University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Robinson is not registered to vote.

Chao Vang, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Student Aid Commission. Vang has been Assistant Vice President for Educational Equity Programs and Student Success at California State University, Sacramento since 2023, where he was Director for Educational Equity Access and Equity Strategist from 2018 to 2023. He was a Teacher on Special Assignment and Instructional Coach for the Natomas Unified School District from 2016 to 2018. Vang is a member of Asian Resources Inc., OCA-Asian Pacific Advocates, the Cal Expo Cultural Advisory Council and the Council of Asian Pacific Islanders Together for Advocacy and Leadership. He earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies, a Master of Arts degree in Curriculum and Instruction, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Sciences and Ethnic Studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Vang is a Democrat.

###