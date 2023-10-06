New Health and Biomedical Hub launches in Bendigo

A mock hospital and pharmacy, new anatomy lab, as well as high-tech spaces for research and industry collaboration are part of the new Hub, located on the fourth floor of the campus’ Engineering and Technology Building, which officially launched in 2019.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the Hub will be a boost for Bendigo students in the early years of their study in nursing, midwifery, biomedical sciences and allied health subjects.

“This new facility is a testament to the University’s commitment to providing students with the best possible learning experience,” Professor Dewar said.

“We are excited to offer our students the opportunity to learn and grow in a world-class facility that will help prepare them for successful careers in the health and biomedical science fields.”

The facility received $2.5 million from the Victorian Government as part of the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund (VHESIF), which was established in response to the significant impact of COVID-19. La Trobe University invested $3.5 million towards the Hub.

Health students in Bendigo will now gain valuable experience by training in a setting that replicates the hospitals in which they will eventually work.

The Hub provides access to collaborative spaces for industry partners and world-class teaching and research facilities, such as breakout rooms to support the needs of students and staff.

The Health and Biomedical Sciences Teaching and Research Hub includes:

A range of simulated healthcare environments, including a model pharmacy and other healthcare settings.

A new anatomy lab with state-of-the-art technology to ensure best practice learning and teaching.

Two research lab spaces for industry partners to fit out at a later date to meet specific needs.

Collaborative team spaces for students to engage with peers and academics in high impact learning experiences.

Breakout spaces to foster peer networking and reflective practice.

About the Victorian Higher Education State Investment Fund (VHESIF)

The VHESIF was developed in response to COVID-19’s impact on Victorian universities. It supports capital works, applied research and research infrastructure projects that are focused on boosting Victoria’ productivity and economy in the pandemic recovery.

La Trobe is preparing to launch its new Bio Innovation Hub and Digital Innovation Hub at the Bundoora campus, which are part-funded through the VHESIF.

Media enquiries

Jess Whitty - j.whitty@latrobe.edu.au, 0481 383 817