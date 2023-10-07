All Cook County Disaster Recovery Centers Closed Monday, October 9 for Holiday

CHICAGO – All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Cook County will be closed Monday, Oct. 9 for the Columbus Day holiday. Centers will reopen Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8 a.m.

Specialists from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration are at the centers to help survivors apply for federal disaster assistance, upload documents, learn about ways to make their property more disaster resistant, and get their questions answered in person.

When possible, before visiting a recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance one of the following ways:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Individuals can visit any open center to get the help they need with the federal assistance process To find the location and operational hours of the nearest center to you, visit FEMA’s DRC locator page at fema.gov/DRCLocator .

For more information about Cook County’s recovery, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728. The deadline to apply for disaster assistance is October 16, 2023.

###

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities, and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).