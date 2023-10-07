STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

VERMONT STATE POLICE IDENTIFY VICTIM OF CASTLETON HOMICIDE

CASTLETON, VT – Vermont State Police have identified the victim of the homicide in Castleton on Thursday, October 5 as 77-year-old Honoree Fleming of Castleton, Vermont. An autopsy was completed Friday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The medical examiner determined the cause of her death was gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide.

Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to the Rail Trail near 1660 South Street after receiving a call regarding a deceased female. Arriving troopers discovered Fleming deceased at the scene.

A witness in the area reported a possible suspect was northbound on the rail trail walking towards the Castleton University campus after gunshots were heard. The witness described a white male approximately 5'10", short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt and carrying a black backpack. The Vermont State Police ask anyone on the rail trail around this time who may have observed the male to call the Vermont State Police.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. The public is urged to remain vigilant and alert for suspicious person(s) and activities and to report anything suspicious to the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The Vermont State police are also requesting the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review their surveillance systems and game cameras for the possible suspect from early afternoon to evening hours of October 5.

This investigation is on-going and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division, Crime Scene Search Team, Victim Services Unit and Castleton Police Department.

The section of the rail trail that had been closed for the investigation is now re-open.

No further information is available at this time. Vermont state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.