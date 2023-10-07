MACAU, October 6 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Koinu"

Update Time: 2023-10-07 05:05

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Midnight till morning on 8th Oct Relatively low to medium "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 8th Oct Relatively low

Severe Typhoon "Koinu" continued to move west-southwest, approaching the coastal area of Guangdong.

According to the forecast track, "Koinu" will continue to move westward and approach the Pearl River Estuary in the next two days. Under the combined influence of "Koinu" and the northeast monsoon, windspeed in Macao is expected to increase, with force 5 to 6 gusty northerly winds today. It is expected that there will be more showers later today and will be more frequent early next week, heavy at times.

Though the circulation of “Koinu” is small, it remains uncertain of its intensity and track. “Koinu” may enter within 150 kilometers of Macau as a severe tropical storm on 8th October. Therefore, the possibility of issuing higher tropical cyclone signals cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, the astronomical tide is not significant in the coming few days in Macao. SMG will closely monitor "Koinu" development and assess the possibility of flooding caused by storm surge in low-lying areas. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.