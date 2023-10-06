Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Deidra Pettis as Washington County Supervisor of Elections

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Deidra Pettis as Washington County Supervisor of Elections.

Deidra Pettis

Pettis, of Chipley, is an E911 Assistant for the Washington County Board of County Commissioners. She has been employed in public service for over 15 years. Pettis attended Northwest Florida State College.

###