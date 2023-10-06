Carl Ray Releases Soul-Stirring Rendition of 'The Old Rugged Cross' – A Timeless Musical Masterpiece

Strumming Through The Storm Of Cancer: A Country Heart, A Cross to Bear. Country Artist Carl Ray Releases "The Old Rugged Cross" with royalty, Rhonda Vincent

Going through prostate cancer treatment was a challenging. From the moment of diagnosis, peace washed over me as I focused on the cross. It is a testament about God’s healing power.” — Carl Ray

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chart-topping recording artist, Carl Ray , is set to captivate the hearts of music enthusiasts with his release to radio, " The Old Rugged Cross ," featuring the renowned Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent . This soul-stirring single has hit the airwaves. Drawing comparisons to the legendary Vince Gill for his tenor charm, Carl Ray's heartfelt vocals, combined with (The Queen of Bluegrass) Rhonda Vincent's signature Bluegrass sound, breathe new life into the timeless gospel classic. "The Old Rugged Cross" was masterfully produced by Carl Ray, alongside the talented Greg Cole under the banner of Slaw Dog Productions in Nashville. The collaboration also boasts an ensemble of distinguished Bluegrass musicians, including Darrin Vincent on bass, Seth Taylor on Acoustic and Mandolin, B.J. Cherryholmes on Fiddle, and Josh Swift on Dobro, and Aaron McCune singing bass.Amidst Ray's personal battle with Prostate Cancer, Ray chose to release this single to radio and after you listen to this master piece, you will understand that this was not a hard decision. During this challenging journey, Ray found solace in his faith, drawing strength in God's word, family and the Cross, as he underwent five weeks of Proton Radiation Therapy at the Emory Proton Therapy Center in Atlanta. Ray say's, "every time I went in for cancer treatment, the staff would ask me what songs would I like to hear during my treatment? I would always say, please play my version of "The Old Rugged Cross". Not for vanity reason but because Rhonda's voice was soothing and it was healing to my soul". Ray's mission now is to inspire and uplift other men grappling with Prostate Cancer, emphasizing to others the importance of regular doctor visits for annual physical exams and PSA tests. While the risk of prostate cancer increases with age, it's vital to understand that not all older men will develop this condition. Numerous factors, including genetics and family history, play a role in an individual's risk profile.Hailing from the heart of Texas, Carl Ray's musical journey began when he was discovered by Reggae International Artist Johnny Nash. He went on to pen songs for Nash on both Epic and London Records, with songs like "We've Got Trouble," "Sing World A Love Song," "Baby You're Mine".Ray's discography is a testament to his versatility and dedication to the craft, with releases such as "Moments Like This," "Just Gotta Live With It," "Coming Home," "I Stand With This Country," and a touching rendition of "I Can See Clearly Now," originally sung by his mentor, Johnny Nash. Ray has shared the stage alongside country legends like Wade Hayes, Hank Thompson, Junior Brown, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, Jason Aldean, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, The Del McCoury Band, and more. Notably, Carl Ray also shared the spotlight with the Tulsa Philharmonic Orchestra, showcasing his diverse musical prowess.Beside's recording with Rhonda Vincent, Ray's artistic journey took an exciting turn when he collaborated with honky-tonk crooner David Ball, resulting in the poignant track "Textbook Case On What Not To Do." Ray's accomplishments have been recognized and celebrated by notable publications such as the Associated Press, Billboard Magazine, US News and World Report, Legacy Magazine, Green Card Magazine, Richmond Times, Denver Post, The Rolling Stones, Fox News, and numerous other print media outlets, as well as prominent online publications. Enjoy this version of "The Old Rugged Cross" and remember its healing power.

The Old Rugged Cross featuring The Queen of Bluegrass Rhonda Vincent