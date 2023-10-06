Prime Minister receives President of Italy’s Lombardy region

VIETNAM, October 6 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam treasures and advocates deepening its strategic partnership with Italy, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính told President of Lombardy region Attilio Fontana and an Italian delegation at a reception in Hà Nội on Friday.

PM Chính hailed their visit which takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of strategic partnership.

Informing the PM about the outcomes of his visit, Fontana affirmed that Việt Nam is an important partner of Italy. He highly evaluated Việt Nam's potential for sustainable and comprehensive development with sound development policies and directions, a “human-centred" approach and an abundant young population.

The delegation also proposed measures to promote the bilateral ties in agriculture, industry, aviation, high technology, tertiary education, and more. The aim is to transform potential and opportunities into specific projects and joint activities.

The President of Lombardy said the region wishes to enhance cooperation and access to the ASEAN market through Vietnam.

In reply, the PM proposed the two sides continue reinforcing economic and trade ties by leveraging their similarities and complementing each other. Italy should further open its market for products of its demand and Việt Nam's strength such as apparel, leather and footwear, agro-aquatic products.

The two sides should increase the exchange of business delegations, effectively utilise the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and accelerate the ratification of the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). Additionally, efforts should be made to urge the European Commission (EC) to soon remove its "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese aquatic products, he said.

Affirming that Việt Nam is ready to serve as a bridge to boost economic and trade ties between Italy and ASEAN, the PM suggested further boosting cooperation in culture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, studying the possibility of opening a direct flight between Việt Nam and Italy, assisting Việt Nam in developing the fashion and cultural industries, as well as football, vocational training, and further partnership in digital transformation, high technology, innovation, green transformation, circular economy, renewable energy, and climate change response.

He also proposed the Lombardy region consider the possibility of establishing a partnership with a Vietnamese region, such as the Red River Delta region with Hà Nội capital city, or the southeastern region with HCM City.

The guests vowed to actively engage with the two countries’ relevant agencies to promote coordination in various areas, especially in the fields suggested by the PM.

The Italian Ambassador to Việt Nam also pledged to accelerate the opening of a direct air route between the two countries. — VNS