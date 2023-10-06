Government Announces New Provincial Approach to Homelessness

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2023

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $40.2 million in new funding over the next two years to create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, and enhance community safety and outreach responses that include 30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces.

The integrated approach between the ministries of Social Services, Health, and Corrections, Policing and Public Safety (CPPS) provides a continuum of services with targeted supports in appropriate settings, that are aligned with the needs of the individual.

"Together, and with community partners, we will work to improve the lives of Saskatchewan people who are struggling with addictions and mental health challenges to support their transition to stable and supportive housing," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said.

Government will invest $7.16 million to develop 155 new supportive housing units in Regina and Saskatoon for individuals who need more than a home to remain connected to housing. Supportive housing provides on-site and visiting support and connection to wrap-around services to help individuals find stability.

"With an investment of $665,000 this fiscal year and up to $4 million in 2024-25 for operations we can ensure access to effective mental health and addictions services and programs in the supportive housing units," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said.

A $14.1 million investment will create up to 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw and other communities based on need. This means there will be approximately 500 permanent emergency shelter spaces available this winter.

Government will also invest $19 million to enhance community safety and outreach responses.

Two complex needs emergency shelters will be established in Regina and Saskatoon that will provide a secure and medically supervised place to go for up to 24 hours for individuals who are intoxicated and exhibiting behaviours that present a danger to themselves or the public.

Government will also work with municipalities to mitigate community safety issues around emergency shelters, and continue to expand delivery of homelessness outreach services.

"Public safety is a critical part of addressing the needs of people experiencing homelessness and mental health and addictions issues," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "By working together across government and within communities, we will build supports that protect our communities and help people overcome the challenges they may be facing."

Working with our Indigenous partners, municipalities, and community-based organizations, the Government of Saskatchewan is committed to building and enhancing our housing and addictions programs, while protecting all of our communities.

