Accessible Day-Use Pavilion Construction Underway at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2023

Shovels hit the ground on October 6, as construction begins on a new accessible day-use pavilion at Rowan's Ravine Provincial Park.

"The infrastructure investment at Rowan's Ravine is one of the many upgrades we're making to our provincial parks to build new amenities and enhance existing spaces," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "This new pavilion will offer a barrier-free, accessible protected area that park visitors can use for family picnics and large group gatherings. It will be a beautiful building and a great addition to the park."

Regina-based Westridge Construction Ltd. has begun work on the pavilion, which is anticipated to open to the public spring 2024.

The pavilion is based on a single triangular design meant to replicate a leaf. It includes a large wood firepit, food preparation area, barbecue and serving table.

In 2022, Blackstrap, Buffalo Pound, Echo Valley and Pike Lake Provincial Parks received similar day-use pavilions.

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $14 million in provincial park facility and infrastructure improvements in 2023-24. This brings a total investment of $193 million since 2007.

To learn more about Saskatchewan Provincial Parks, visit www.saskparks.com.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Sarah PilonParks, Culture and SportReginaPhone: 306-533-4139Email: sarah.pilon@gov.sk.ca