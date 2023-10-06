Portion of Cecil D. Andrus WMA will be closed Oct. 8-10 for aerial herbicide application

An aerial herbicide application will close a portion of Cecil D. Andrus WMA from Oct. 8 through Oct. 10 to the public (both motorized and non-motorized traffic). The Grade Creek access road and the surrounding area (see map below) will be closed during the herbicide application.

Barring any unforeseen changes in the weather or other delays, the application should take two days. The closed portion of the WMA is scheduled to reopen for public access after application is complete on Oct 11. Closure and reopening information will be posted at all walkthroughs and road entrances to the WMA/property.

For more information regarding the project or closure, please contact Fish and Game’s Cecil D. Andrus WMA office at (208) 257-3363.