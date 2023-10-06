Florida Senator Lauren Book Files Bill to Rename Highway to Key West the “Jimmy Buffet Highway”

FLORIDA, October 6 - Broward County, Fla. —

In a heartfelt tribute to the iconic musician and cultural ambassador, Florida Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book (D-Davie) has officially filed a bill seeking to rename a significant portion of the Overseas Highway leading into Key West as the “Jimmy Buffett Highway.”

“Jimmy Buffett has become synonymous with the easygoing, carefree spirit of the Florida Keys, and his tireless advocacy to protect our natural treasures – especially our state’s manatees – have been instrumental in Florida’s ongoing conservation efforts,” Senator Book said. “By renaming this stretch of the Overseas Highway after the legendary Jimmy Buffet, we’ll not only pay homage to a musical icon but also ensure that future generations will remember and appreciate the cultural and environmental contributions he made to our beloved state.”

Jimmy Buffett, celebrated for his timeless contributions to music, culture, and the spirit of the Florida Keys, has long been an emblem of the Sunshine State's laid-back lifestyle. His advocacy to protect our state’s environment, and, in particular, save Florida manatees, has helped pave the way for special care for Florida’s “sea cows.” Senator Book's proposed legislation aims to immortalize Buffett's legacy by dedicating a stretch of the Overseas Highway to the beloved singer and songwriter.

"Jimmy Buffett's influence extends far beyond his music; it's ingrained in the very essence of Florida's identity. Our state is a better place because of his passion, commitment, and creativity,” says Senator Book. “This is about preserving a piece of our cultural history for generations to come.”

The proposed renaming serves as a moving tribute to Buffett's enduring legacy, underlining the profound impact he has made on Florida's cultural landscape. Senator Lauren Book and supporters believe that this is a fitting and enduring way to honor Buffett's contributions to the state.

