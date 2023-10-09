KISMET HEALTH CLOSES $2.5 MILLION PRE-SEED FUNDING ROUND AND LAUNCHES PEDIATRIC TELEHEALTH PLATFORM TO THE PUBLIC
Women- and Native-owned digital health company closes pre-seed funding round and officially launches pediatric telehealth platformOAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Indigenous Peoples' Day, Kismet Health, a women- and Native-owned digital health company, proudly announces that their HIPAA-compliant telehealth solution is officially available to the public. This innovative video platform is the first of its kind, as it is designed for providers, by providers, with a mission to enhance patient engagement, streamline workflows, and improve clinical outcomes for children aged 0-18. Kismet Health is co-founded by Silicon Valley veteran, Christie Sander, and Dr. Cierra Gromoff, who is a proud Unangax (Aleut) member and a dedicated healthcare professional.
Kismet Health has also closed a remarkable pre-seed funding round, securing $2.5 million in investments, spearheaded by Offline Ventures. Brit Morin, General Partner at Offline Ventures, expressed her excitement for this milestone, stating, "We're thrilled to support Kismet Health in their journey, bridging healthcare expertise and technology to revolutionize an industry in dire need of transformation: pediatric care."
Other key contributors to the funding round include Coho Deeptech, Incite Ventures, a number of prominent industry leaders and executives, with the round's completion marked by Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, recognized as North America's premier Indigenous fund. “With a historical allocation of less than 2% of venture capital going to women and 0.004% directed towards Indigenous founders annually, Raven Capital is thrilled to play a role in driving change by backing Kismet Health, which embodies both of these underrepresented groups. Today’s investment demonstrates not only the importance of supporting and funding women- and Native-owned businesses, but also ensuring our children and future generations can lead wholesome lives,” stated Nicole Johnny, a Raven investor.
Key Features of Kismet Health's Pediatric Telehealth Platform:
1. Tailored for Both Pediatric Providers + Children: Unlike generic telehealth platforms, Kismet is specifically designed to meet the unique needs of pediatric healthcare professionals and their patients.
2. Enhanced Patient Engagement + Improved Outcomes: Kismet’s platform incorporates interactive features that make telehealth appointments more engaging for children and their parents, resulting in more effective sessions, and improved outcomes.
3. Streamlined Workflows: Kismet is built to simplify administrative tasks and increase revenue, allowing providers to focus on what they do best – caring for children.
Kismet Health invites healthcare providers, organizations, and stakeholders to explore and learn more about the telehealth platform, by booking a demo or visiting www.kismethealth.com. All Kismet users receive a 30 day free trial to try out the platform for themselves.
About: Kismet Health is the first pediatric telehealth platform designed for providers, by providers, to boost patient engagement, streamline workflows, and improve clinical outcomes for children ages 0-18. With Kismet’s proprietary technology and digital playroom clinicians can focus on what they do best – providing quality care to families everywhere, while enabling a cost-efficient and high standard of care.
