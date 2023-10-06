Submit Release
Illinois Conservation Foundation to host 2023 Director's Hunt at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, October 6 - The Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) invites hunters and other supporters to participate in the 2023 ICF Director's Hunt at Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area in Cass County.


The two-day controlled pheasant and chukar hunt is scheduled for Nov. 27-28. Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Natalie Phelps Finnie will participate in this annual tradition.


"This all-inclusive hunt is great for all ages and skill levels. We provide hunters with veteran dog handlers and enough birds in the fields that everyone will have the opportunity for a successful hunt," said Steve Ettinger, executive director of the Foundation.


"Between two days of hunting, we host a banquet dinner in downtown Springfield where we will have live and silent auctions and great raffle prizes. It's one of our favorite events of the year. The event is limited but keeps growing, so sign up as soon as you can."


To benefit Illinois Conservation Foundation youth hunts and youth conservation education programs, the Director's Hunt is priced at $400 for individual hunters or $1,400 for a team of four, which includes two hunts, meals, overnight lodging, plus a guide and dog if requested. Banquet-only tickets are available for those unable to attend the hunt for $60 each or $100 for a couple. Prices will increase Oct. 13.


Go online for complete event details and to reserve a spot.

