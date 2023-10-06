Judge Jumps to Neighboring Court After Six Weeks on the Bench

(Subscription required) On Aug. 24, David Hood was sworn in as a judge of the Merced County Superior Court. On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom named him to the Stanislaus County Superior Court amid a round of 15 trial court appointments around the state.
