St. Albans Barracks // Agg. Domestic Assault, Agg. Assault, Negligent Operation, Driving with Suspended Drivers License

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2005911

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:       Sgt. Mike Kamerling                     

STATION:       St. Albans               

CONTACT#:  524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  10/04/2023 @ approx. 1900 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Shore Road, Georgia

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Careless and Negligent Operation and Operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver's license.

 

ACCUSED:   Kaleb Fushey                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Fushey was alleged to have used his vehicle to swerve at the victim and her boyfriend (Robert Gaudette, age 35, from Milton) as they were pulled over along the side of Georgia Shore Road in Georgia. It was reported that Fushey turned around and did this two times.  During the incident it was reported that Fushey's vehicle made contact with Gaudette, causing very minor injuries. At the time of the incident Fushey had a criminally suspended driver's license. On October 6, 2023, Fushey was located and issued a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

