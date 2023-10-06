St. Albans Barracks // Agg. Domestic Assault, Agg. Assault, Negligent Operation, Driving with Suspended Drivers License
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2005911
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2023 @ approx. 1900 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia Shore Road, Georgia
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Aggravated Assault, Careless and Negligent Operation and Operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended driver's license.
ACCUSED: Kaleb Fushey
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Fushey was alleged to have used his vehicle to swerve at the victim and her boyfriend (Robert Gaudette, age 35, from Milton) as they were pulled over along the side of Georgia Shore Road in Georgia. It was reported that Fushey turned around and did this two times. During the incident it was reported that Fushey's vehicle made contact with Gaudette, causing very minor injuries. At the time of the incident Fushey had a criminally suspended driver's license. On October 6, 2023, Fushey was located and issued a citation to appear at Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.