New homes, child care spaces open for women and children in Valemount

CANADA, October 6 - Women and children leaving violence in Valemount and the surrounding region now have safe new homes with the opening of Ada’s Place, a 14-unit women’s housing development.

"Ada’s Place will provide life-changing relief for women, gender-diverse people and children when they need it most,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Our government continues to take action to build safer, more supportive communities so survivors of violence can access the care and supports they need."

Operated by the Robson Valley Community Services Society, Ada’s Place provides a range of housing options for women leaving violence, including transgender women, non-binary people, Two-Spirit people, and their dependent children.

“Having access to affordable, quality, inclusive child care is critical for those leaving violence so they can focus on rebuilding their lives,” said Grace Lore, Minister of State for Child Care. “We’re proud to work with so many partners to deliver safe, affordable housing that includes supports like child care so that women and their children can rebuild their lives in safety.”

The three-storey building includes second-stage housing, which provides short-term housing with on-site support services, and affordable rental housing for women who need a permanent place to stay. Ada’s Place offers residents one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, in-suite laundry and a shared amenity space.

In addition, there is a 72-space child care facility on the ground floor of the building, named Roots of Life, that is available for tenants and the broader community.

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 77,000 new homes delivered or underway, including more than 50 homes in Valemount.

Quick Facts:

The Province invested a total of approximately $11.7 million for the development, including: $8.4 million from the Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund for the 14 homes, as well as approximately $280,000 in annual operating funding; and approximately $3 million from the Canada-B.C. Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement through the ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund toward construction of the child care facility and to create 72 new child care spaces.

The federal government, through Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, provided $700,000 from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund.

The Columbia Basin Trust is providing $300,000 toward the child care facility.

The Village of Valemount is providing the land for the project, valued at $81,700.

Canada’s National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82-billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2-billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental-health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

As is standard for projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

Quotes:

Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities –

“These 14 units are more than just a place for women to live. It’s a place where they can turn to crucial support services, a place where they can ensure stability for their children, and a place where they know they will be safe. Residents will have access to the support they need to rebuild their lives, heal and gain independence. This is one way the National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind.”

Marci Ien, federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth –

“Women and children fleeing violence need safe places to turn to in their time of need. Joint projects like Ada’s Place show that different levels of government and communities, can come together to provide shelter to vulnerable parts of our society. While we continue to work with provinces and territories, and across government to end gender-based violence, we will continue investing in wraparound services to keep women and their families safe.”

Donalda Beeson, co-executive director, Robson Valley Community Services –

“We are humbled to offer a continuum of housing and wraparound supports to women at risk of violence, or who are removing themselves and their children from a violent situation. After five years, we are proud to bring this community-focused, client-led project to fruition, supported by the collaborative and creative approaches of BC Housing, the Ministry of Education and Child Care, the Columbia Basin Trust, the Village of Valemount, and all the services at Robson Valley Community Services Society.”

Owen Torgerson, mayor of Village of Valemount –

“Village of Valemount is grateful for this partnership in housing for vulnerable women and child care, which is essential to create a supportive environment that addresses the multifaceted needs of our community. By bringing together government agencies, non-profit organizations and community groups, we’re able to pool resources, expertise and funding to establish safe and affordable housing options, as well as accessible and high-quality child care services.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“This project is an incredible investment in Valemount that will provide a range of housing options for women and their children, and increase child care spaces for the community. It truly takes a village to have this kind of impact, and we’re so pleased to join all the partners who came together to make this happen. Congratulations to all.”

Learn More:

To learn about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/

For information about ChildCareBC, including the New Spaces Fund, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/childcare