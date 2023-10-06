Digital Holography Market Size is Expected to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031

Digital Holography Market Growth

The global digital holography market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to surge in adoption of demand for digital holography for medical applications” — Vaishnavi Mate-Lead Analyst

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Digital Holography Market by Type (Hardware, Software), by Application (Digital Holographic Microscopy, Digital Holographic Display, Holographic Telepresence), by Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global digital holography market size was valued at $5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $23.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The imaging technique that does not require an imaging lens is digital holography. It requires two waves to obtain amplitude as well as quantitative phase images simultaneously to create hologram. There is a wide range of practical possibilities of use of digital inline holography in different sectors, including engineering, medical technology, pharmaceutical, food & beverages, telecommunications, automotive, entertainment, and others. These displays are highly beneficial for products, processes, and procedures that require a lot of explanation profit innovatively.

Surge in demand for holographic displays for medical applications, such as endoscopy and X-ray, is the prime reason that drives the growth of the holographic display industry during the forecast period. Further, higher adoption rate of holographic displays for advertising and events accelerates the holographic display market growth rapidly. Moreover, holographic displays can be customized according to industry-specific needs, which is opportunistic for market growth. Considering these factors, the digital holography market is estimated to experience gradual growth in future.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the digital holography industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, digital holography market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the digital holography industry include:

• ovizio imaging systems

• Geola Digital Uab

• Leia Inc.

• Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics

• EON Reality, Inc

• RealView Imaging

• Holoxica Limited

• Lyncee TEC SA

• Holotech Switzerland AG

• Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI)

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors impacting the growth of the digital holography market include surge in demand for digital holography for medical applications, and higher adoption rate of holographic displays for advertising and events. However, high cost associated with digital holography products hampers market growth. Furthermore, rise in demand for holographic displays in automotive sector. provides lucrative opportunities to the market growth.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the digital holography market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the digital holography market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing digital holography market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the digital holography market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global digital holography market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

