Press Releases

10/06/2023

Governor Lamont Announces $1.1 Billion in State Bond Funding Approved for Improvements to Connecticut’s Transportation System

New Transportation Bonding Unlocks up to $2.5 Billion in Federal Funds for Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that the Connecticut State Bond Commission today voted to approve more than $1.1 billion in state funding that will be used to perform various and widespread improvements to Connecticut’s transportation system.

Governor Lamont serves as chairman of the State Bond Commission and determines which projects get placed on its agenda for approval. The governor said he prioritized transportation projects at today’s meeting to leverage all federal matching dollars available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“The $1.1 billion in state bond funding we are releasing today positions our state to create the transportation network of the future, which will connect people to jobs, employment, and all our state has to offer,” Governor Lamont said. “This funding will help bring upgrades to a wide variety of improvements across our transportation network, including roads, bridges, and public transit. Notably, it will support our ongoing goal of putting the infrastructure in place that will help reduce travel times between New Haven and New York. By leveraging all federal dollars available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we can bring significant improvements to our state’s transportation system while lessening the burden on Connecticut taxpayers.”

“By advancing these funds, Governor Lamont and the State Bond Commission are ensuring Connecticut residents will see a substantial increase in projects that will improve transportation access, grow the economy, increase safety and reliability, and improve quality of life,” Connecticut Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto said. “This funding is setting the stage for the next ten years of needed projects that will transform our infrastructure with improved roads and bridges and a robust multimodal transportation network that is accessible to everyone.”

The funding includes more than $666 million for public transportation and more than $300 million for roads and bridges. Some of the specific projects approved for funding today include: