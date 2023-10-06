SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 30, 2023 – (NASDAQ: NSSC)

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc..



Shareholders who purchased shares of NSSC during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 7, 2022 to August 18, 2023

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) NAPCO failed to address any material weaknesses with internal controls regarding cost of goods sold ("COGS") and inventory; (2) NAPCO downplayed the severity of material weaknesses regarding their internal controls; (3) NAPCO’s unaudited financial statements from September 30, 2022 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating inventory and understanding net COGS, resulting in overstated gross profit, operating income and net income for each period; (4) as a result, NAPCO would need to restate its previously filed unaudited financial statements for certain periods; and (5) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: October 30, 2023

