35th Macao International Music Festival kicks off with the Opera in Two Acts The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini

MACAU, October 6 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the 35th Macao International Music Festival, themed “Melodic Reconnections”, kicked off with the Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville on 6 October. The opening ceremony was held in the lobby of the Macao Cultural Centre. The ceremony garnered much attention and was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ao Ieong U; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Tian Xiaoping; the Counsellor and Director of the Department of Information and Public Diplomacy of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Gao Yuan; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the President of Sands China Ltd., Dr. Wilfred Wong; the Vice President of Air Macau Company Limited, Zhang Yun; the Committee member of the Executive Committee of TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A., Chan Hin Chi and the Programme Director of the Macao International Music Festival, Lio Kuokman.

Themed “Melodic Reconnections”, this edition of the Festival features 16 eclectic programmes and 14 outreach activities, gathering maestros and rising stars to present music aficionados an unforgettable musical feast. The opera in Two Acts The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini, to be held from 6 to 8 October, is an adaptation of the eponymous comedy by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais which gained popularity among music aficionados. The Royal Danish Theatre joins hands with the rising theatrical director Martin Lyngbo to reinterpret this classic through the black-and-white tones of an early 20th century silent film. Tickets for the performances on 7 and 8 October are still available, and all interested members of the public are advised to purchase tickets as soon as possible. The linked activity “Mobile Music Salon” will also be held in the lobby of the Macao Cultural Centre one hour prior to the performance. The well-known cappella chamber choir The King’s Singers will present Tom and Will on 13 October. Hailed as “the most powerful figure in China’s classical music scene”, conductor Long Yu will team up with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra to present a repertoire of Western music classics on the evening of 13 October; under the baton of renowned Chinese conductor Liu Shun, the Macao Chinese Orchestra will present Night of Macao, a fabulous Chinese musical feast, on 14 October; María de Buenos Aires, a combination of music, opera and contemporary dance, directed and choreographed by the famous choreographer Helen Lai, features dancers from the City Contemporary Dance Company. This performance is inspired by the only tango opera written by the great Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla and will be presented on 14 and 15 October.

In addition, in celebration of this edition of the Macao International Music Festival, the organiser specially launched a variety of souvenirs dedicated to the theme of the festival, including a power bank, a memo pad, a notebook, a waterproof bag and a thermo bottle with strap, as well as discount packages. The souvenirs are for sale during the performance period at the Macao Cultural Centre and the Mandarin’s House. Furthermore, prize games will continue to be launched on the page of the 35th Macao International Music Festival on Facebook, and all are welcome to participate and stand a chance to win fabulous prizes.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please check the 35th Macao International Music Festival Booklet (the PDF version can be downloaded at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline and enquiries: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.