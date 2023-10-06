Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council of 9 October 2023

All times are approximate and subject to change

Monday 9 October

Chairs:

Yolanda Díaz, Spanish minister for Work and Social Economy

José Luis Escrivá, Spanish minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration



from 08.30

Arrivals (live streaming )

08.30

Doorstep by Yolanda Díaz (live streaming )

09.30

Beginning of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (Employment and Social Policy)

Adoption of the agenda

Approval of A items:

+/- 09.45 (public session)

European Semester 2023: Impact of new technologies on labour: Towards a just digital transition

a) Key employment challenges: Key Messages from the EMCO based on the Annual Employment Performance Report and the Employment Performance Monitor

b) Key social challenges: Key messages from the SPC based on the Annual Review of the Social Protection Performance Monitor

c) Council Decision on guidelines for the employment policies of the Member States

+/- 11.35 (public session)

Council Recommendation on developing social economy framework conditions

+/- 11.50 (public session)

Conclusions on mental health and precarious work

+/- 12.00 (public session)

Any other business

– Evaluation of Upskilling Pathways

– Presidency events

i) Informal Meeting of Ministers for Employment and Social Policy (Madrid, 13 and 14 July 2023)

ii) Tripartite Barcelona Declaration

iii) Tripartite social summit

iv) High-level conferences

+/- 12.25 (public session)

Current legislative proposals

– Directive on combating violence against women and domestic violence

+/- 12.35 (public session)

– Presidency events

v) Informal Meeting of Equality Ministers on Violence against Women (Pamplona, 24 November 2023)

+/- 12.40 (public session)

Conclusions on measures to ensure equal access for Roma to adequate and desegregated housing

+/- 12.50 (public session)

Any other business

– Directive on European Disability Card and European Parking Card for persons with disabilities

– European Child Guarantee implementation: National Action Plans

+/- 13.15

Press conference in live streaming

+/- 13.30

Informal lunch

+/- 15.00 (public session)

Consolidation and strengthening of the European social protection systems

+/- 16.30 (public session)

Conclusions on social protection for the self-employed

+/- 16.45 (public session)

Any other business

– Activities related to legal migration

+/- 17.15

Press conference in live streaming