Attorney General Jackley, DCI Rule Huron Area Law Enforcement Officers Shooting Justified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 6, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) review indicates that three Huron Area Law Enforcement Officers were justified in shooting a man who pointed a gun at the officers during an incident that occurred Sept.7, 2023 at a Huron residence.

“The suspect was suicidal and presented a clear and present danger to law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The officers fired only after several verbal warnings were given to the suspect who then pointed his weapon at them.”

The incident began when local law enforcement was called to a Huron residence where Brian Geeson had threatened to shoot himself with a shotgun. Geeson left his home holding a shotgun and were ordered by the officers to drop his gun. When Geeson pointed his gun at the officers, they fired their weapons.

Life-saving measures were started on Geeson, who sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the Huron hospital and later airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. No one else was injured.

Two of the officers were involved were from the Huron Police Department. The other from the Beadle County Sheriff’s Office.

Test results indicated that both alcohol and THC were found in Geeson’s system. Geeson’s blood alcohol content was .418. The three law enforcement officers all tested negative for both drugs and alcohol.

DCI processed the crime scene, collected and analyzed evidence, reviewed forensic examinations, gathered witness statements, and viewed all available video.

The Attorney General and the Division of Criminal Investigation would like to thank the South Dakota Forensic Laboratory and the South Dakota Highway Patrol for their assistance. The Huron Police Department and Beadle County Sheriff’s Office cooperated with the investigation.

