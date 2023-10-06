Reward for Escaped Inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack Increases to $20,000

Press Release October 06, 2023

RICHMOND — The U.S. Marshals Service increased its crash reward for information leading to the apprehension of escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, to $10,000, bringing the potential reward total to $20,000.

Earlier this week, the Montgomery County, Md. Department of Police announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of suspects, including Roulack, in a recent armed theft of an automobile.

Montgomery County police said the theft occurred on Friday, September 1 within the locality.

“This is a significant reward and one that we hope compels people to share additional, actionable information,” said VADOC Director Chadwick Dotson. “Bringing Roulack back into custody is our department’s top priority and I continue to appreciate the collaboration from local, state and federal partner agencies.”

The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack, also known as Lil Nas, should be considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.

If you encounter Roulack, do not approach. Anyone with information is urged to contact VADOC’s fugitive line at 1-877-896-5764 and Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 911.

Roulack is a Black male. He stands at 5’8 inches tall, 225 pounds and has brown eyes. Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads “Marie,” one on his left arm that reads “RIP Ish”, one on his right cheek that reads “Cut Throat” and one on his right arm that reads “Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness.”

Roulack escaped from the supervision of two VADOC security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico County at approximately 5:50 a.m. Saturday, August 12.