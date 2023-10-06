Identification of FAM53C as a cytosolic-anchoring inhibitory binding protein of the kinase DYRK1A

In this study, we have identified FAM53C as a specific binding partner for DYRK1A and DYRK1B. The catalytic kinase domain of DYRK1A was responsible for the FAM53C binding, while DCAF7/WDR68 binds to the N-terminal domain of DYRK1A as previously shown ( Miyata & Nishida, 2011 ; Glenewinkel et al, 2016 ). Hence, DYRK1A could simultaneously bind to both DCAF7/WDR68 and FAM53C, forming a tri-protein complex, demonstrating a tethering function of DYRK1A. FAM53C binding suppressed the protein kinase activity of DYRK1A. In addition, the binding of FAM53C induced cytoplasmic retention of DYRK1A, and the balance between the levels of DYRK1A and FAM53C determined the intracellular distribution of DYRK1A. These results indicate that FAM53C anchors DYRK1A in the cell cytoplasm in an inactive state. FAM53C may be a key molecule which resolves the long-lasting controversial discrepancy of the intracellular distribution of DYRK1A between overexpressed cell lines and the endogenous setting in human brain.

DYRK1B is the closest relative of DYRK1A with 85% amino acid identities in the catalytic protein kinase domain ( Becker et al, 1998 ), and most of DYRK1A-interacting partners including DCAF7/WDR68 are shared with DYRK1B ( Miyata & Nishida, 2011 ; Varjosalo et al, 2013 ). On the other hand, Hsp90 (Heat Shock Protein 90) and Cdc37 (Cell Division Cycle Protein 37) make a stable complex only with DYRK1B but not with DYRK1A ( Miyata & Nishida, 2021 ). Identification of additional interacting partners for DYRK1A and DYRK1B is of critical importance to understand the physiological roles of these kinases.

Results

Binding of expressed and endogenous FAM53C with DYRK1A and DYRK1B As described above, we identified FAM53C as a DCAF7/WDR68-interacting protein, and large-scale interactome databases suggest that FAM53C may bind to DYRK1A and DYRK1B. We thus examined if FAM53C makes complexes with DYRK1A and DYRK1B by co-immunoprecipitation experiments. DYRK1A and DYRK1B were expressed as 3xFLAG-tagged proteins in mammalian cultured COS7 cells (Fig 2B, top) with GFP-FAM53C (Fig 2B, bottom) and immunoprecipitated with anti-FLAG antibody (Fig 2A, top). The binding of GFP-FAM53C was examined by Western blotting with anti-GFP antibody (Fig 2A, bottom). The results indicated that FAM53C bound to and was co-immunoprecipitated with both DYRK1A and DYRK1B. Figure 2. Association of FAM53C with DYRK1A and DYRK1B. DYRK1A and DYRK1B were expressed as 3xFLAG-tagged proteins with GFP-tagged FAM53C in COS7 cells. DYRK1A and DYRK1B were immunoprecipitated with resin conjugated with anti-FLAG antibody and protein complexes were analyzed by SDS–PAGE/Western blotting. (A) The amounts of DYRK1A, DYRK1B (upper panel), and FAM53C (lower panel) in the immunocomplexes were shown by Western blotting. Lane 1, Control; lane 2, DYRK1A; lane 3, DYRK1B. (B) The amounts of DYRK1A, DYRK1B (upper panel), and FAM53C (lower panel) in the extracts were shown by Western blotting. Lane 1, Control; lane 2, DYRK1A; lane 3, DYRK1B. FAM53C were transfected in lanes 1–3. To examine if endogenous FAM53C binds to DYRK1A and DYRK1B, we made an antibody against FAM53C by immunizing a rabbit with a KLH-conjugated peptide, CQQDFGDLDLNLIEEN, corresponding to amino acids 377–392 (the last 16 amino acids of the C-terminal end) of orangutan FAM53C. The sequence in this region is identical in FAM53C of almost all mammals from opossum to primates. Very few exceptions with one amino acid change are observed in this region of FAM53C of human (Q379R), hylobates (G383R), and echidna/platypus (C377S). Similar sequences are not contained within any other mammalian proteins including the related family proteins FAM53A and FAM53B. The antiserum was purified on an affinity column of resin conjugated with the antigen peptide. The obtained antibody (Fig 3A, top right panel), but not pre-immune serum (Fig 3A, top left panel), recognized both monkey endogenous (lane 1) and exogenously expressed human FAM53C tagged with 3xFLAG (lane 2) or with GFP (lane 3). COS7 cells were then transfected with 3xFLAG-DYRK1A (Fig 3B, lanes 3 & 4) or 3xFLAG-DYRK1B (Fig 3B, lanes 5 & 6), and the binding of endogenous FAM53C was examined by co-immunoprecipitation experiments. The binding of endogenous FAM53C was evident in DYRK1A (lane 4) and DYRK1B (lane 6) immunoprecipitates, only when cells expressed DYRK1A or DYRK1B and immunoprecipitated with anti-FLAG antibody, but not with control antibody (Fig 3B, lanes 1–3 & 5). The antibody against FAM53C recognized several protein bands in the extracts (Fig 3A, top right panel, lane 1), and the uppermost band shown by an asterisk corresponds to the FAM53C bound to DYRK1A and DYRKB in Fig 3B, suggesting that this band is full-length endogenous FAM53C and a couple of other lower bands might be proteolytic fragments of FAM53C and/or other proteins non-specifically recognized by the antibody. Altogether, these results show that FAM53C binds to both DYRK1A and DYRK1B. Figure 3. Binding of endogenous FAM53C with DYRK1A and DYRK1B. (A) COS7 cells (lane 1, control) were transfected with 3xFLAG-FAM53C (lane 2) or GFP-FAM53C (lane 3). Total cell lysates were prepared and examined by Western blotting with indicated antibodies as follows. Top left, control pre-immune serum; top right, C-terminal peptide-directed FAM53C antibody (extracts in lanes 2 & 3 in this panel were ×100 diluted to avoid signal saturation. The asterisk indicates the position of full length endogenous FAM53C); bottom left, anti-FLAG antibody, showing the expression of 3xFLAG-FAM53C; bottom right, anti-GFP antibody, showing the expression of GFP-FAM53C. (B) COS7 cells were transfected with 3xFLAG-tagged DYRK1A or DYRK1B and the co-immunoprecipitation of endogenous FAM53C with DYRK1A and DYRK1B was examined by Western blotting. Lane 1, control IgG-immunoprecipitate from non-transfected control cells; lane 2, anti-FLAG immunoprecipitate from non-transfected control cells; lane 3, control IgG-immunoprecipitate from 3xFLAG-DYRK1A-transfected cells; lane 4, anti-FLAG-immunoprecipitate from 3xFLAG-DYRK1A-transfected cells; lane 5, control IgG-immunoprecipitate from 3xFLAG-DYRK1B-transfected cells; lane 6, anti-FLAG-immunoprecipitate from 3xFLAG-DYRK1B-transfected cells. Western blotting images with the anti-FAM53C antibody (upper panels) and with anti-FLAG antibody (lower panels) are shown.

FAM53C binds to the catalytic kinase domain of DYRK1A The FAM53C-binding domain in DYRK1A was next determined by co-immunoprecipitation experiments. WT and deletion mutants of 3xFLAG-tagged DYRK1A were expressed (Fig 4D) with GFP-FAM53C (Fig 4C) and the binding of FAM53C (Fig 4A) to immunoprecipitated DYRK1A (Fig 4B) was determined by Western blotting with anti-GFP antibody. The kinase domain (aa156–479) alone (DYRK1A(K), lane 3), but not the N-terminal (aa1-158) (DYRK1A(N), lane 2) nor C-terminal (aa481–763) (DYRK1A(C), lane 4) domain of DYRK1A, bound to FAM53C. Deletion of the C-terminal domain (DYRK1A(N+K), lane 5) or the N-terminal domain (DYRK1A(K+C), lane 6) of DYRK1A did not abolish the FAM53C binding. Sufficient levels of GFP-FAM53C expression were observed in all the extracts used for the co-immunoprecipitation assays (Fig 4C). The expression levels (Fig 4D) and the amounts of immunoprecipitated proteins (Fig 4B) of DYRK1A fragments differed with each other; thus, it was difficult to accurately estimate the difference of binding levels of DYRK1A domains to FAM53C. These results indicate that the catalytic kinase domain of DYRK1A, but not the N-terminal or C-terminal domain, is responsible for the FAM53C binding. A possible contribution of other parts of DYRK1A outside of the catalytic kinase domain for the FAM53C binding, however, cannot be excluded. Figure 4. Identification of the FAM53C-binding domain in DYRK1A. 3xFLAG-DYRK1A (WT or deletion mutants) and GFP-FAM53C were expressed in COS7 cells and the binding of FAM53C to DYRK1A was examined by co-immunoprecipitation experiments. Lane 1, DYRK1A(WT); lane 2, DYRK1A(N); lane 3, DYRK1A(K); lane 4, DYRK1A(C); lane 5, DYRK1A(N+K); lane 6, DYRK1A(K+C). (A) Western blotting of immunoprecipitates with anti-GFP antibody for detection of DYRK1A-bound FAM53C. (B) Western blotting of immunoprecipitates with anti-FLAG antibody for detection of immunoprecipitated DYRK1A. (C) Expression levels of GFP-FAM53C in total cell lysates. (D) Expression levels of 3xFLAG-tagged WT and deletion mutants of DYRK1A in total cell lysates.

Inhibition of the protein kinase activity of DYRK1A by the FAM53C binding The effect of the FAM53C binding to the catalytic kinase domain of DYRK1A on its protein kinase activity was then examined. DYRK1A was expressed as a 3xFLAG-tagged protein in cultured COS7 cells with or without FAM53C co-expression and purified with anti-FLAG affinity resin followed by the elution with the 3xFLAG peptide. An equal amount of DYRK1A, alone or in complex with FAM53C, was then incubated in the presence of Mg2+-ATP with purified recombinant MAPT/Tau protein, a well-established DYRK1A substrate (Woods et al, 2001). The levels of DYRK1A-dependent phosphorylation of MAPT/Tau on Thr212 were quantified by Western blotting with specific anti-pTau Thr212 antibody. As shown in Fig 5A, MAPT/Tau phosphorylation by DYRK1A was much lower when DYRK1A was in complex with FAM53C (lane 6) as compared to DYRK1A alone (lane 5). The total amount of MAPT/Tau protein was not altered by the incubation for kinase reactions, as shown by CBB staining (Fig 5B). The electrophoretic mobilities of DYRK1A were affected when DYRK1A was associated with FAM53C during the kinase reactions. In the absence of expressed FAM53C, a band with a slower mobility (upper band) of DYRK1A was detected (Fig 5C, lane 5), while this upper band was not observed when DYRK1A was associated with overexpressed FAM53C (Fig 5C, lane 6). The slower mobility (the upper band) of DYRK1A in SDS–PAGE was previously ascribed to phosphorylated species of DYRK1A (Alvarez et al, 2007). Therefore, the slower mobility DYRK1A observed after the kinase reaction (lane 5) should be a result of DYRK1A autophosphorylation, and the absence of the phosphorylated DYRK1A band indicates that DYRK1A lost its autophosphorylation activity when bound to FAM53C. Specific binding of FAM53C to DYRK1A was detected by anti-FAM53C Western blotting only when both proteins were concurrently expressed and DYRK1A was isolated with specific affinity resin (Fig 5D, lane 6). The binding of endogenous FAM53C to DYRK1A, as shown in Fig 3B, was not visible at this exposure. MAPT/Tau phosphorylation and the DYRK1A signal were not detected in control conditions (Fig 5A and C, lanes 1–4). As shown in Fig 5E and G, the pTau (Thr212) signal and the DYRK1A mobility up-shift required both Mg2+ and ATP (lane 7–10), validating that these are ascribed to the Mg2+/ATP-dependent protein phosphorylation reaction. The amounts of MAPT/Tau protein stayed the same (Fig 5F). Taken together, these data indicate that DYRK1A possesses lower protein kinase activity toward both itself and an exogenous substrate when it is associated with FAM53C. Figure 5. Suppressive effect of the FAM53C binding on the kinase activity of DYRK1A. 3xFLAG-DYRK1A was expressed in COS7 cells (lanes 2, 3, 5, & 6) with (lanes 3 & 6) or without (lanes 1, 2, 4, & 5) GFP-FAM53C and affinity purified. As controls, mock affinity purification with control resin (lanes 1–3) and affinity purification from non-transfected cell extracts (lanes 1 & 4) were included. In vitro DYRK1A protein kinase assay was conducted with recombinant MAPT/Tau protein as a substrate. In addition, Mg2+/ATP requirements for the kinase reactions were examined (lanes 7–10). Purified recombinant MAPT/Tau was incubated with affinity-purified DYRK1A with or without Mg2+ (10 mM) and/or ATP (5 mM) as indicated on the top. DYRK1A-dependent phosphorylation of MAPT/Tau on Thr212 and DYRK1A electrophoretic mobilities were determined by Western blotting. (A) Anti-phospho-Tau (Thr212) Western blotting showing the DYRK1A kinase activity to an exogenous substrate MAPT/Tau. (B) CBB staining of the kinase reaction mixtures showing the amounts of MAPT/Tau protein. (C) Anti-FLAG Western blotting showing the amounts and electrophoretic mobilities of DYRK1A. (D) Anti-FAM53C Western blotting showing the association of overexpressed FAM53C with DYRK1A. Endogenous FAM53C was not visible at this exposure. (E) Anti-phospho-Tau (Thr212) Western blotting showing the DYRK1A kinase activity to an exogenous substrate MAPT/Tau. (F) CBB staining of the kinase reaction mixtures showing the amounts of MAPT/Tau protein. (G) Anti-FLAG Western blotting showing the amounts and electrophoretic mobilities of DYRK1A.

DYRK1A-dependent association of WDR68/DCAF7 with FAM53C Proteomic as well as co-immunoprecipitation experiments indicate that FAM53C makes a complex with both DYRK1A and DCAF7/WDR68. We next set up an experiment to clarify if FAM53C directly binds to DYRK1A, DCAF7/WDR68, or both. DCAF7/WDR68 was expressed in COS7 cells as an HA-tagged protein with or without 3xFLAG-tagged FAM53C. In addition, GFP-tagged full-length or deletion mutants of DYRK1A were concurrently expressed. FAM53C and its associated proteins were immunoprecipitated, and then the binding of DCAF7/WDR68 and DYRK1A was examined by Western blotting. As in the case for the combination of 3xFLAG-DYRK1A and GFP-FAM53C (Figs 2 and 4), 3xFLAG-FAM53C and GFP-DYRK1A were found to be interacted (Fig 6B, lane 4). In addition, DCAF7/WDR68 was included in the FAM53C-DYRK1A complex (Fig 6C, lane 4). DCAF7/WDR68 could not be co-immunoprecipitated with FAM53C in the absence of DYRK1A (Fig 6C, lane 3), suggesting that FAM53C does not bind directly to DCAF7/WDR68. This result is in sharp contrast to the binding of FAM53C to DYRK1A in the absence of exogenously expressed DCAF7/WDR68 (Figs 2–4). Additional co-expression of DYRK1A induced the association between FAM53C and DCAF7/WDR68 (Fig 6C, compare lanes 3 & 4), indicating that DYRK1A is required for the binding of DCAF7/WDR68 to FAM53C. Co-expression of DYRK1A-N domain, which binds to DCAF7/WDR68 but not to FAM53C (Fig 6B, lane 5), could not induce the association of DCAF7/WDR68 with FAM53C (Fig 6C, lane 5). Co-expression of DYRK1A-K domain, which does not bind to DCAF7/WDR68 but binds to FAM53C (Fig 6B, lane 6), could not induce the association of DCAF7/WDR68 with FAM53C (Fig 6C, lane 6). Contrarily, co-expression of DYRK1A-NK, which possesses both the DCAF7/WDR68-binding N-domain and the FAM53C-binding K-domain, induced association of DCAF7/WDR68 with FAM53C (Fig 6C, lane 7) along with DYRK1A-NK (Fig 6B, lane 7). Expression levels of FLAG-FAM53C, GFP-DYRKL1A, and HA-DCAF7/WDR68 are shown in Fig 6D–F. The amounts of immunoprecipitated FAM53C were shown in Fig 6A. A schematic illustration of the expression of three proteins and FAM53C immunocomplexes is shown in Fig 6G. These results indicate that DCAF7/WDR68 is not able to bind directly to FAM53C without DYRK1A, and DCAF7/WDR68 binds to FAM53C in a DYRK1A-dependent manner. In other words, DYRK1A brings DCAF7/WDR68 and FAM53C together with its N-domain and K-domain, respectively. Figure 6. DYRK1A-mediated association of FAM53C with DCAF7/WDR68. HA-DCAF7/WDR68 (lanes 1–7) and 3xFLAG-FAM53C (lanes 3–7) were expressed in COS7 cells with full length (lanes 2 & 4, DYRK1A), the N-terminal domain (lane 5, DYRK1A-N), the kinase domain (lane 6, DYRK1A-K), and N-terminal+kinase domain (lane 7, DYRK1A-NK) of GFP-tagged DYRK1A as indicated. (A) The amounts of immunoprecipitated FAM53C were shown by Western blotting with anti-FLAG antibody. (B) The association of DYRK1A with immunoprecipitated FAM53C was shown by Western blotting with anti-GFP antibody. (C) The association of DCAF7/WDR68 with immunoprecipitated FAM53C was shown by Western blotting with anti-HA antibody. (D) The amounts of total expressed FAM53C in cell extracts were shown by Western blotting with anti-FLAG antibody. (E) The amounts of WT and deletion mutants of expressed DYRK1A in cell extracts were shown by Western blotting with anti-GFP antibody. (F) The amounts of total expressed DCAF7/WDR68 in cell extracts were shown by Western blotting (anti-DCAF7/WDR68 antibody was used for this panel because of non-specific signals observed with anti-HA antibody in the cell extracts). (G) The schematic illustration of the tethering function of DYRK1A observed in (A, B, C). Expressed DCAF7/WDR68 (yellow), FAM53C (red), and DYRK1A (N-term [green], kinase [blue], and C-term [pink] domains) in the Input (total cell extracts) are shown (right). FAM53C, bound DYRK1A, and tethered DCAF7/WDR68 in the FAM53C immunocomplexes are indicated (left). (A, B, C, D, E, F) Lane numbers correspond to the lanes shown in (A, B, C, D, E, F).