Governor Abbott Names James Chair Of Texas Board Of Architectural Examiners

TEXAS, October 6 - October 6, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has named Darren L. James as chair of the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners. The Board is a multi-profession regulatory agency that oversees the examination, registration, and professional regulation of architects, interior designers, and landscape architects.

Darren L. James of Lewisville is president of KAI Enterprises, a multi-state design and construction services firm focused on transforming communities through integrated design and construction excellence. He is the board president of Fair Park First and serves on the board of the Dallas Citizens Council. Additionally, he was named one of the most influential business leaders in North Texas by D CEO magazine. He is the former chair of Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce. Previously, he served as a board member of Dallas Regional Chamber, The Real Estate Council, The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth, Architecture and Design Exchange, and Visit Dallas. James received a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Kansas.