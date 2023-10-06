Submit Release
Fifth working day of 13th Party Central Committee’s 8th plenum

HÀ NỘI — The 13th Party Central Committee on Friday discussed the implementation of two resolutions and elected new members to its Secretariat and Inspection Commission at its ongoing 8th plenum.

In the morning, the discussion focused on the 15-year implementation of Resolution No.27, issued by the 10th Party Central Committee on August 6, 2008, regarding the building of the contingent of intellectuals in the national industrialisation and modernisation period.

The session was presided over by Trương Thị Mai, Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission.

The Party Central Committee elected Lê Hoài Trung, its member and head of its Commission for External Relations, as a member of its Secretariat. Meanwhile, Vũ Hồng Văn, Director of the Department of Internal Political Security under the Ministry of Public Security, and Đào Thế Hoàng and Lê Nguyễn Nam Ninh, respective heads of the Division VI and Research Division at the Inspection Commission, became new members of the Inspection Committee.  

In the afternoon, members of the committee discussed in groups on the 20-year implementation of the 9th Party Central Committee's Resolution 23/NQ/TW dated March 12, 2003 on promoting the strength of great national unity for prosperous people, a strong nation, and a just, democratic and civilised society. — VNS

