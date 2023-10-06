Wyoming Business Council Pauses Applications for Community Facility Rehabilitation Grant Program

Cheyenne, Wyoming (For Immediate Release) – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) has paused applications for the Community Facility Rehabilitation (CFR) Grant Program, a subcomponent of the Community Facilities Program (CFP) that was appropriated by the Wyoming Legislature during the 2023 General Session.

Because of the amount of interest in the program, the WBC will reevaluate the program to best serve Wyoming’s communities.

For more information, please contact:

Noelle Reed, WBC Grants Portfolio Manager

307.631.7118