Saskatchewan Adds 13,700 New Jobs in September

Full-time Employment Grows by 20,400 Jobs, Unemployment Rate at 4.9 Per Cent

Newly released labour force figures from Statistics Canada show that Saskatchewan’s labour force remains strong, with 13,700 new jobs year-over-year when compared to September 2022. In addition, Saskatchewan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is the second lowest among the provinces at 4.9 per cent, down from 5.4 per cent a month ago. This is well below Canada’s national average of 5.5 per cent.

Seasonally adjusted employment increased 6,000 from last month at a rate of one per cent, the third-highest increase among provinces.

“Saskatchewan continues to demonstrate the strength of its economy through our labour market,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “With consistent year-over-year job growth, an unemployment rate below the national average, and a record labour force, Saskatchewan’s labour market is ready to meet the needs of our growing province.”

The province also saw both an all-time historical population (aged 15 and over) high of 930,300, and an all-time historical off-reserve Indigenous population (aged 15 and over) high of 111,700. In addition, September 2023 also set a record high for the month of September (aged 15 and over) including, labour force, employment and off-reserve Indigenous full-time employment.

Year-over-year, full-time employment increased by 20,400, an increase of 4.3 per cent, with female employment up 1,500, an increase of 0.5 per cent and male employment up 12,200, an increase of 3.9 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for:

Educational services, up 9,500, an increase of 20.3 per cent;

Professional, scientific and technical services, up 7,000, an increase of 23.3 per cent;

Business, building and other support services, up 6,300, an increase of 59.4 per cent.

In addition to our strong labour force, Saskatchewan continues to enjoy record population growth, with the most recent quarterly population estimates showing the largest increase in a single year in more than a century. As of July 1, 2023, Saskatchewan’s population was 1,209,107. The province added 8,567 people to the province in the second quarter and has grown by over 30,065 people in the last year.

