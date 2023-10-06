Senator John I. Kane Announces over $2.6 Million in DCNR Grant Funding for 9th District Conservation Projects

Harrisburg, PA Senator John Kane is pleased to announce the allocation of grant funding for conservation projects in the 9th District. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has awarded grants to various organizations and municipalities to support community conservation efforts.

The DCNR funding, derived from the state’s conservation budget, plays a crucial role in preserving and enhancing natural spaces within Pennsylvania. These grants enable local organizations and municipalities to undertake important projects that promote environmental conservation and improve community spaces.

“I am thrilled to see these funds being directed towards important conservation projects in our district. This investment will not only preserve our natural resources but also enhance the quality of life for residents,” said Senator Kane. “I commend the recipients for their dedication to environmental conservation and their efforts to create sustainable and vibrant community spaces.”

The following grants have been awarded in the 9th District:

Chester County:

Brandywine Red Clay Alliance – Restoration of 1,850 feet of Bucktoe Creek in New Garden Township, Chester County. The project includes streambank stabilization, installation of instream habitat structures, riparian forest buffer, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements. Grant amount: $115,000.

Brandywine Red Clay Alliance – Installation of approximately 7 acres of riparian forest buffers along waterways in the Lower Delaware River Watershed in Chester County. The project includes landowner outreach and engagement, buffer plantings and post-planting establishment, project sign, and other related site improvements. Grant amount: $50,300.

Kennett Township – Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 24 acres along Burnt Mill Road in Kennett Township, Chester County for trail connection and woodland protection. Grant amount: $300,000.

London Britain Township – Rehabilitation of Nichols Park in London Britain Township, Chester County. The project includes renovation of basketball courts, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements. Grant amount: $200,000.

Delaware County:

Chester Heights Borough – Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 40.2 acres along Valleybrook Road in Chester Heights Borough, Delaware County for a new passive park. Grant amount: $1,700,000.

Chester Township – Rehabilitation and further development of Jacks Park in Chester Township, Delaware County. The project includes renovation of parking area, construction of pedestrian walkways and stormwater management measures, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements. Grant amount: $125,000.

Upper Chichester Township – Rehabilitation of Kingsman Road Park in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County. The project includes construction of pedestrian walkway, pickleball court, and parking area, installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing, ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements. Grant amount: $200,000.

