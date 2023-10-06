The Board of County Commissioners of St. Lucie County passes resolution affirming the establishment of Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way

On May 30, Governor Ron DeSantis approved House Bill No. 21, designating a portion of State Road 70/Okeechobee Road between Ideal Holding Road and County Road 613/Carlton Road in St. Lucie County as Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, the Board of County Commissioners of St. Lucie County approved the request presented by County Attorney Daniel McIntyre to honor Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Senior Investigator Kyle Lee Patterson by supporting the state designating the approved portion of State Road 70 as Kyle Lee Patterson Memorial Way.

“I was proud to accompany Senior Investigator Patterson’s family as the resolution to honor him was read and agreed upon,” said Lt. Col. Alfredo Escanio, South Region Deputy Director. “All of us who knew and loved Kyle are grateful for this tribute to him and we look forward to the day the sign is unveiled.”

On June 9, 2022, Senior Investigator Kyle Lee Patterson succumbed to injuries sustained in an on-duty collision in which a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction crashed into Investigator Patterson's patrol truck.

Investigator Patterson served with the FWC for 15 years. He was assigned to St. Lucie County in the FWC South A Region. He served St. Lucie County for the entirety of his career and was a member of the Florida Agriculture Crimes Unit and the Florida Marine Intelligence Unit. He was a member of the Board of Directors for the Florida Farm Bureau of St. Lucie County and actively participated with Florida Future Farmers of America, Florida Cattlemen’s Association and the Simmental Association.

During his career he received numerous awards, including a Lifesaving Award in 2010, an Exceptional Performance Award in 2015, a Letter of Commendation in 2017, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation Award in 2018, and recognition for his performance during FWC’s responses to hurricanes Irma and Michael. He was 35 at the time of his death and is survived by his wife and two young children.