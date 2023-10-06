Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company Join American Kidney Fund’s 2023 Corporate Membership Program at ‘Champion’ Level

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announced that Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company have joined the 2023 class in AKF’s Corporate Membership Program as a Champion-level member. Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly’s membership helps fund AKF’s work to advance kidney disease awareness, prevention, early detection, treatment and research.

“AKF is pleased to continue our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly in the fight against kidney disease,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “We are particularly grateful for their support for our kidney health equity programs, including our Kidney Health for All campaign, which addresses the most pressing racial gaps in kidney disease care. Through Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly’s generosity, the Kidney Health for All campaign has launched a microsite that shares programs and resources that put solutions into practice to help all people equally prevent and get treatment for kidney disease.”

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly have supported AKF’s annual Kidney Action Week, a free, virtual week-long summit that offers information, tools and resources to prevent, detect and manage kidney disease. They also generously contribute to AKF’s key kidney disease prevention and education initiative Know Your Kidneys™. This signature educational campaign includes downloadable guides on preventing and managing kidney disease as well as doctor discussion guides to encourage patients to start critical conversations with their health care teams to protect their kidneys before and after a kidney disease diagnosis.

“Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are proud to continue to champion the work of the AKF by joining the Corporate Membership Program for the second consecutive year,” said Brian DiDonato, Senior Vice President, Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Brands at Boehringer Ingelheim. “We remain committed to partnering with organizations such as AKF to create innovative and meaningful programs and resources that help reach the millions of people both living with and at risk of developing kidney disease in the U.S.”

By joining the Corporate Membership Program, Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are helping to fund AKF’s award-winning educational programs and resources.

The Corporate Membership Program is open to institutional partners that support AKF’s mission of fighting kidney disease and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, contact Daniel Green, corporate engagement manager, at dgreen@kidneyfund.org or 301-984-6675.

About the American Kidney Fund

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation’s leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease—from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. One of the nation’s top-rated nonprofits, AKF invests 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, earning the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator for 20 years in a row as well as the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, formerly GuideStar.

