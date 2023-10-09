Dottie’s House Hosts 50/50 Super Raffle for Victims of Domestic Violence

Dottie’s House is selling 50/50 Super Raffle Tickets. The drawing will be on Dec.6th. Proceeds help to provide safe housing for survivors of domestic violence.

BRICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dottie’s House, Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit is selling 50/50 Super Raffle Tickets. The drawing will be on December 6, 2023, at the B2 Bistro in Bayville, NJ (tickets sold separately). The cost of each 50/50 Super Raffle Ticket is $100. Enter for a chance to win one of three prizes (1st-50%: $5,000, 2nd-30%: $3,000, 3rd-20%: $2,000*) just in time for the holidays! Proceeds from this fundraiser help support the mission at Dottie’s House: to provide safe housing for women and their children through a program that empowers them to become self-sufficient and free from violence. Dottie’s House is a 501(c)3 non-profit. To learn more, visit www.dottieshouse.org.

Tickets are on sale now and can be reserved by calling (732) 262-2009 or emailing admin@dottieshouse.org. To learn more, visit www.dottieshouse.org.

Founded in 1999, Dottie’s House is a long-term, comprehensive program offering residents case management, counseling, and therapeutic art classes for the children. Survivors reside in fully furnished apartments. They are assisted with resume writing and interviewing skills to help them find employment or help with completing scholarship applications. They also receive assistance with budgeting, credit repair, and other financial support, as well as help with parenting on an individualized basis. Upon graduating, survivors are free, both emotionally and financially, from their abuser. Dottie’s House relies on the generosity of our community to support the women and children of Dottie’s House.

*Limited to 200 tickets. Winners will receive 50% of the amount received for all tickets. No substitution of the offered prize may be made. Winners need not be present.