Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,596 in the last 365 days.

Rapid climate change alters the environment and biological production of the Indian Ocean

Rapid climate change alters the environment and biological production of the Indian Ocean

Published 6 October 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: biological response, chemistry, field, fisheries, Indian, modeling, policy, regionalmodeling, review

Highlights

  • Indian Ocean experiences unprecedented warming with +1.7–3.8 °C century predictions.
  • Significant decreases in pH and aragonite levels observed during last four decades.
  • Decreasing primary productivity in the north with varying model predictions
  • Importance of establishing biological time series for fisheries management
  • Importance of safeguarding biodiversity in marine protected and other vital areas

Abstract

We synthesize and review the impacts of climate change on the physical, chemical, and biological environments of the Indian Ocean and discuss mitigating actions and knowledge gaps. The most recent climate scenarios identify with high certainty that the Indian Ocean (IO) is experiencing one of the fastest surface warming among the world’s oceans. The area of surface waters of >28 °C (IO Warm Pool) has significantly increased during 2012–2021 by expanding into the northern-central basins. A significant decrease in pH and aragonite (building blocks of calcified organisms) levels in the IO was observed from 1981 to 2020 due to an increase in atmospheric CO2 concentrations. There are also signals of decreasing trends in primary productivity in the north, likely related to enhanced stratification and nutrient depletion. Further, the rapid warming of the IO will manifest more extreme weather conditions along its adjacent continents and oceans, including marine heat waves that are likely to reshape biodiversity. However, the impact of climate change beyond the unprecedented warming, increase in marine heat waves, expansion of the IO Warm Pool, and decrease in pH, remains uncertain for many other key variables in the IO including changes in salinity, oxygen, and net primary production. Understanding the response of these physical, chemical, and biological variables to climate change is vital to project future changes in regional fisheries and identify mitigation actions. We accordingly conclude by identifying knowledge gaps and recommending directions for sustainable fisheries and climate impact studies.

Dalpadado P., Roxy M. K., Arrigo K. R., van Dijken G. L., Chierici M., Ostrowski M., Skern-Mauritzen R., Bakke R., Richardson A. J. & Sperfeld E., 2023. Rapid climate change alters the environment and biological production of the Indian Ocean. Science of the Total Environment: 167342. doi: 10.1016/j.scitotenv.2023.167342. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Rapid climate change alters the environment and biological production of the Indian Ocean

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more