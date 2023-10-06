Submit Release
Chisinau hosts EU-supported ‘Echoes of War’ photo exhibition 

On 4 October, the EU-supported photo exhibition ‘Echoes of War’ opened at the National History Museum of Moldova.

The exhibition presents twenty photos that were taken in two war-torn countries 12 years apart – during the war in Syria in 2011 and during the war in Ukraine in 2023. The photos were taken by Syrian photographer Omar Sanadiki, who was also present at the opening.

The exhibition was opened by the EU Ambassador Janis Mažeiks in Chisinau, and Aude Maio-Coliche, Director of Strategic and Forward-looking Communications of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

Omar Sanadiki took the photos in Ukraine, during a study visit organised by the EEAS. 

The images will be on display at the History Museum until 31 October 2023.

