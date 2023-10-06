EU on deadly attack in Ukrainian Kupiansk: Russia’s terror reaches another grim landmark

“Russia’s appalling terror against Ukraine’s civilian population shows no signs of abating and reached another grim landmark today”, says a statement by the EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

The statement follows an attack that targeted a café and a grocery store in the settlement of Hroza in Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast, killing at least 50 people, including a child and injuring many others.

“This was yet another heinous attack against innocent civilians, in addition to Russia’s continued daily indiscriminate attacks near the frontlines – just earlier today Russia attacked a hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region,” says the statement.

Borrell also noted that the intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes. “Russia’s leadership, all commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities will be held to account. There will be no impunity for war crimes,” he said.

Find out more

Press release